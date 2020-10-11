172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-csk-vs-rcb-virat-kohlis-unbeaten-90-effective-bowling-guide-bangalore-to-win-against-chennai-5948141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90, effective bowling guide Bangalore to win against Chennai

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 90-run innings.

Moneycontrol News
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat in 25th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Deepak Chahar struck early by removing Aaron Finch on 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli together made 53 runs paternship for 2nd wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shardul Thakur took back to back wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Virat Kohli made 90 not out and took Royal Challengers Bangalore's total to 169/4.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Washington Sundar took the wickets of both the CSK's openers. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chris Morris, playing his first match of the tournament, took 3 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

It was all over for CSK, when Yuzvendra Chahal took MS Dhoni's wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Virat Kohli was adjudged man of the match for his 90 runs innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 11, 2020 07:41 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

