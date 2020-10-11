IPL snapshots CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90, effective bowling guide Bangalore to win against Chennai

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 90-run innings. Moneycontrol News Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in 25th match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Deepak Chahar struck early by dismissing Aaron Finch on 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli together had a 53-run partnership for 2nd wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shardul Thakur took back-to-back wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Virat Kohli made 90 not out and took Royal Challengers Bangalore's total to 169/4.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Washington Sundar took the wickets of both the CSK's openers. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chris Morris, playing his first match of the tournament, took 3 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) It was all over for CSK when Yuzvendra Chahal took MS Dhoni's wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant batting performance. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 11, 2020 07:41 am