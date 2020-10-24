172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-snapshots-csk-vs-mi-mumbai-indians-climbs-to-the-top-after-beating-chennai-super-kings-by-10-wickets-6007281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians climbs to the top after beating Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets

With this win, Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the table with 14 points. There is a very slight chance for Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the play-offs with this loss.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field, Kieron Pollard replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain in this match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings started their innings very badly as Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed for a duck of Trent Boult's delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Yorker specialist Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Narayan Jagadeesan in consecutive deliveries. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings was restricted to 3/4 in 2.5 overs.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav taking a catch of Narayan Jagadeesan off Jasprit Bumrah ball. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sam Curran, a lone warrior for Chennai Super Kings scored 52 runs off 47 balls and took CSK to 114/9 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for Mumbai Indians. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ishan Kishan made unbeaten 68 off 37 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton de Kock, on the other hand, played a supportive role and remained unbeaten 46 runs off 37 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians reached the target of 115 in 12.2 overs. With this win, Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the table with 14 points. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult was adjudged Man of the Match for his 4 wickets. With this loss, there is a very slight chance for Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the play-offs. (Image: IPL/Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 24, 2020 07:53 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

