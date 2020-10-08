IPL Snapshots CSK vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi's 81-run knock for Kolkata Knight Riders topples Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings stood defeated at the end of the match thanks to Rahul Tripathi's brilliant batting. Two points to Kolkata Knight Riders. Moneycontrol News The toss was won by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik who chose to bat first in the 21st match of IPL 2020. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders sent a surprise in Rahul Tripathi as an opener who grabbed the opportunity with both hands and went on to clobber CSK for 81 runs off 51 balls. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shardul Thakur then removed Shubhman Gill for 11 runs. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rahul Tripathi looked relentless from the other end and kept scoring runs all across the park. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Nitish Rana couldn't do much coming one down. he scored 9 runs and got out off the bowling of Karn Sharma. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunil Narine looked destructive at No. 4 was dismissed thanks to a blinder at the boundary by Ravindra Jadeja for 17 off just 9 balls.(Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) The big wicket of Eoin Morgan was taken by Sam Curran. He scored 7 off 10 balls. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Dwayne Bravo took two wickets in the final over of the KKR innings as they could only score 167 in the end. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Super Kings began their innings with a wobble. Shivam Mavi removed Faf du Plessis in the 4th over of the match. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shane Watson continued his form from the last game and kept scoring alongwith Ambati Rayudu at the other end. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Soon, Watson and Rayudu brought up the 50-run partnership together with CSK cruising steadily.(Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kamalesh Nagarkoti dismissed Rayudu and later Sunil Narine dismissed Shane Watson on 50 runs that he scored off 40 balls. Things were not looking right for CSK, still Dhoni was on the crease (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Varun Chakravarthy then dismissed MS Dhoni who looked a little slow for the chase. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran did hit some shots in the end but that couldn't help CSK get over the line. Kedar Jadhav disappointed once again. CSK folded 11 runs short of the target handing KKR a win. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran did hit some shots in the end but that couldn't help CSK get over the line. Kedar Jadhav disappointed once again. CSK folded 11 runs short of the target handing KKR a win. Rahul Tripathi was adjudged man of the match. (Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:13 am