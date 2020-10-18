IPL snapshots CSK vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten century takes Delhi Capitals to top of table

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 101 to help Delhi Capital win the match and secure the top spot. Moneycontrol News Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Chennai Super Kings did not start their innings well as Sam Curran got out on duck and Anrich Nortje took this brilliant catch in deep. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson steady the Chennai Super Kings innings and made 87 run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Faf du Plessis made 58 runs off 47 balls to take Chennai Super Kings’ target to 179/4. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Prithvi Shaw got out on duck in two consecutive matches. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan, first with Shreyas Iyer and then with Marcus Stoinis, built a partnership to chase down the 180-run target. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ambati Rayudu took an easy catch to get rid of Marcus Stoinis. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 101 and Axar Patel’s last-over fireworks assured that Delhi Capital won the match and secured the top spot. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 101 (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 18, 2020 07:44 am