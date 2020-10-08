IPL Orange Cap 2020: KL Rahul stands undisputed at the top with 302 runs

IPL Orange Cap 2020: Who will win the Orange Cap this year? Follow this space. Moneycontrol News Rank 1 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 5 | Runs: 302 | Highest: 132* | Average: 75.50 | Strike Rate: 141.78 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 2 | Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 299 | Highest: 87* | Average: 74.75 | Strike Rate: 151.01 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 3 | Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 5 | Runs: 272 | Highest: 106 | Average: 54.50 | Strike Rate: 162.87 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 4 | Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 211 | Highest: 80 | Average: 35.16 | Strike Rate: 145.51 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 4 | Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 6 | Runs: 182| Highest: 83* | Average: 37.00 | Strike Rate: 131.20 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:54 am