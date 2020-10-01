IPL KKR vs RR Snapshots: Kolkata Knight Riders' young ones Gill, Mavi and Nagarkoti star in 37-run win against Rajasthan Royals

It was all too easy for KKR's young guns as RR looked a little off rhythm where they lost by 37 runs. Here are the some picture highlights from the match: Moneycontrol News Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 12th match of this year’s IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jayadev Unadkat struck early by sending back Sunil Narine cheaply for just 15 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shubhman Gill took charge and took good care of Rajasthan Royals’ bowling. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) RR’s magic man Rahul Tewatia dismissed Nitish Rana who scored 22 off 17 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Gill’s wicket was taken by Jofra Archer. The young batsman top scored for KKR with his 47 runs off 31 balls before getting out. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Archer also dismissed KKR’s captain Dinesh Karthik. Eoin Morgan scored 34 off 23 to help KKR score 175 off their 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) In reply, Rajasthan Royals had a shaky start after Pat Cummins sent back his Australian teammate Steve Smith in the second over. He scored 3 runs off 7 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shivam Mavi then came to the party and got two big wickets of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in his successive overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kamlesh Nagarkoti joined Mavi in destroying Royals’ listless batting by taking two wickets in one over. He sent Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag back to the pavilion in the eighth over of the Rajasthan Royals’ inning. Royals were now 42/5 after 7.4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Tom Curran was the only one who looked like making an effort to save the fort for Rajasthan Royals. He carried his bat by scoring 54 off 36 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) But Curran’s efforts weren’t enough as KKR emerged winners in the end with a 37-run victory. RR could only score 137/9. Shivam Mavi was adjudged Man of the Match for taking two big wickets of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 1, 2020 10:43 am