IPL Auction 2021 | Steve Smith, Moeen Ali and Mujeeb Zadran among key players to watch out for

Steve Smith, the former Rajasthan Royals captain, is arguably the biggest name to feature in the IPL auctions, scheduled on February 18. He was released by RR on January 20, as the team management decided to appoint Sanju Samson as the next captain. Follow LIVE updates of the 2021 IPL auction here

Moeen Ali, the English all-rounder released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, is expected to draw attention from an array of franchises. An impressive off-spinner - whose form was reflected in the second India vs England Test - and an effective striker in slog overs, Ali is an ideal candidate for a T20 side (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sheldon Cottrell, the leading Windies pacer, was one of the most surprising names to be released ahead of IPL 2021. KXIP decided to offload him, as the team decided to free up space for a revamp ahead of the tournament's upcoming edition. The left-arm Jamaican is expected to be picked up in the auctions on February 18.

The 19-year-old Afghan, Mujeeb Zadran, was another shock exclusion from the KXIP. Experts are firm that an array of franchises would be interested in picking him up - even as critics claim that he was "decoded" in the last edition of IPL.

The current world number 1 batsman in T20 cricket, as per the ICC rankings, Dawid Malan is expected to be the most-sought player in the IPL 2021 auction. The 33-year-old English left-hander is yet to debut in the Indian Premier League.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al-Hasan, the former world no.1 all-rounder, was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad on January 20. According to former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, Shaikib could be the most expensive player to be sold in the mini-auction.

Labelled as a "flop" by critics in IPL 2020, Glenn Maxwell was, on expected lines, released by the Kings' XI Punjab on January 20. However, with his recent performance against India, combined with his overall rankings in T20 cricket (at no.5), Maxwell could still be a player in demand in the IPL 2021 auction (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

The turbanator, at 40, would be amongst the most-experienced players to feature in IPL 2021 if he is sold in the auctions. While the age factor is stacked up against him, Harbhajan's IPL track record - with over 150 wickets - will give the franchise a reason to consider bringing him onboard.

Kedar Jadhav, among the slew of over 35 year-olds in Chennai Super Kings, was released by the team on January 20 as it apparently aims to inject new blood into the side. With a total of 1,141 runs at a strike rate of 124.15, and the high-profile matches he had won for the CSK, Jadhav still remains a name to watch out in the IPL auction.