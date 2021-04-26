MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals clinch Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021 | SRH vs DC: Prithvi Shaw was named the 'Player of the Match'

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25, 2021. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings on a positive note, putting up 81 runs for the wicket partnership. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rashid Khan took the wicket of Dhawan for 28 runs off 26 balls with 3 fours. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Pant scored 37 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours 1 six. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Siddarth Kaul took two wickets of Pant and Shimron Hetmyer. Delhi Capitals managed to make 159/4 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
David Warner got run out for six runs, because of a throw from Kagiso Rabada. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Avesh Khan took three wickets of Johny Bairstow, Virat Singh and Vijay Shankar. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In this picture: Kedar Jhadav getting stumping on nine runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kane Williamson scored unbeaten 66 runs off 51 balls with 8 fours. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
The match ended in a tie and it went to the Super Over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
This was the first Super Over of IPL 2021. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Warner and Williamson managed to make seven runs off Axar Patel's over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Pant and Dhawan managed to score eight runs their batting over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw was named the 'Player of the Match' for his 53 runs off 39 balls. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #Slideshow #Sports #SRH
first published: Apr 26, 2021 07:57 am

