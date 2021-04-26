IPL 2021 Snapshots | SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals clinch Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25, 2021. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings on a positive note, putting up 81 runs for the wicket partnership. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rashid Khan took the wicket of Dhawan for 28 runs off 26 balls with 3 fours. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Pant scored 37 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours 1 six. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Siddarth Kaul took two wickets of Pant and Shimron Hetmyer. Delhi Capitals managed to make 159/4 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

David Warner got run out for six runs, because of a throw from Kagiso Rabada. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Avesh Khan took three wickets of Johny Bairstow, Virat Singh and Vijay Shankar. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In this picture: Kedar Jhadav getting stumping on nine runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kane Williamson scored unbeaten 66 runs off 51 balls with 8 fours. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The match ended in a tie and it went to the Super Over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

This was the first Super Over of IPL 2021. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Warner and Williamson managed to make seven runs off Axar Patel's over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Pant and Dhawan managed to score eight runs their batting over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)