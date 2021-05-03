IPL 2021 Snapshots | RR vs SRH: Jos Buttler shines as Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs

May 03, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against the Rajasthan Royals on May 2. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

SRH's Rashid Khan took the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on just 12 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

RR's Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler steadied Royals' inning. Samson scored 48 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Samson and Buttler put together a 150-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Buttler scored 124 runs off 64 balls with 11 fours and 8 sixes. The Royals ended their inning at 220/3 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Royals struck early with the wicket of Manish Pandey on 31 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rahul Tewatia took the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow on 30 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Chris Morris took three wickets giving away 29 runs in his 4 fours. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In the end, Hyderabad managing to score just 165/8 and lost to Rajasthan Royals by 55 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)