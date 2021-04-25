IPL 2021 Snapshots | RR vs KKR: Sanju Samson, Chris Morris help Royals secure comfortable win

Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 24. After a slow start by Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi scored a quick 36 off 26 balls. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

But, the Kolkata Knight Riders kept losing wickets. Sunil Narine got out for just six runs and skipper Morgan lost his wicket for a duck. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dinesh Karthik scored a 25-ball 26 to push KKR towards a better total even as wickets of Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi fell at the other end. KKR ended their innings at 133/9. RR’s Chris Morris picked up four wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

RR lost opener Jos Buttler early. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube scored 22 runs each while assisting skipper Samson, who scored 42 runs of 41 balls (not out). (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

While Rahul Tewatia got out for just five runs, David Miller scored 24 runs to secure a comfortable win for the Royals. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)