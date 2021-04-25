MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | RR vs KKR: Sanju Samson, Chris Morris help Royals secure comfortable win

IPL 2021 | RR vs KKR: Having lost four wickets, the Rajasthan Royals chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Chris Morris was named the ‘Player of the Match’.

Moneycontrol News
April 25, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST
Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 24. After a slow start by Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi scored a quick 36 off 26 balls. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
But, the Kolkata Knight Riders kept losing wickets. Sunil Narine got out for just six runs and skipper Morgan lost his wicket for a duck. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Dinesh Karthik scored a 25-ball 26 to push KKR towards a better total even as wickets of Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi fell at the other end. KKR ended their innings at 133/9. RR’s Chris Morris picked up four wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
RR lost opener Jos Buttler early. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube scored 22 runs each while assisting skipper Samson, who scored 42 runs of 41 balls (not out). (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
While Rahul Tewatia got out for just five runs, David Miller scored 24 runs to secure a comfortable win for the Royals. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Having lost four wickets, RR chased down the target with seven balls to spare. RR’s Morris was named the ‘Player of the Match’. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Rajasthan Royals #Sports
first published: Apr 25, 2021 07:37 am

