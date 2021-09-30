IPL 2021 snapshots | RCB vs RR: Bangalore cruise to seven-wicket win over Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dished out a clinical display with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday, boosting their prospects of a top-two finish. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Chasing 150, RCB completed the task with as many as 17 balls to spare. Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell blazed away to an unbeaten 50 off just 30 balls, while Srikar Bharat played sensibly for his 44 off 35 deliveries. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

RCB needed 71 runs in the back 10 after the RR bowlers checked the flow of runs following the dismissals of Virat Kohli (25) and Devdutt Padikkal (22). Kohli and Padikkal gave the team a brisk start as RCB scored nine runs per over in the power play. The Indian captain got three boundaries in the first over though he was lucky with the first one that flew over the slip cordon off a leading edge. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Bangalore were 48 for no loss in five overs before Padikkal, dropped at six, swung across the line, only for Rahman to disturb the stumps. In the next over, Kohli tried to sneak a run on a misfield by Riyan Parag at backward point. But a direct hit from Parag caught Kohli short of the crease at non-striker's end. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Asked to take first strike, RR saw off two quiet overs before Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) decided to cut loose at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. From eight for two in two overs, RR were cruising at 39 for no loss at the end of fourth before racing past the fifty-run mark in the next over, with Lewis being the aggressor. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Wickets continued to tumble for Rajasthan as Samson holed to deep cover off Shahbaz Ahmed. Five balls later, Ahmed had his second wicket of the over as Rahul Tewatia top-edged a sweep to deep backward square leg. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Chahal has his second wicket of the match as Liam Livingstone holed out to long-on in the 17th over. Patel came back in the final over to take out Riyan Parag and Chris Morris on consecutive deliveries before dismissing Chetan Sakariya on the final ball to complete a Rajasthan implosion. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Super Striker of the match - Glenn Maxwell for 50 off 30 with a strike rate of 166.66. (Image: Twitter/IPL)