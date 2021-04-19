MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers' 76-run knock helps Bangalore secure third consecutive win

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore won their third consecutive match. AB de Villiers was named the 'Player of the Match' for his 34-ball 76 runs.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 18. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
KKR's Rahul Tripathi took a spectacular catch to dismiss RCB skipper Virat Kohli for just 5 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
RCB's Glenn Maxwell made 78 runs off 49 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
KKR's Prasidh Krishna removed Devdutt Padikkal for 25 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Bangalore's AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell put up a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
de Villiers made an unbeaten 76 runs off 34 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. This helped RCB reach 204/4 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Dan Christian took a brilliant catch to remove KKR opener Shubhman Gill for 21 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kolkata's Nitish Rana made18 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Washington Sundar removed Rahul Tripathi for 25 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Yuzvendra Chahal took the wickets of Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kyle Jamieson took three important wickets of Gill, Shakib Al Hasan and Pat Cummins. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In the end, KKR just managed to score 166/8 in 20 overs. RCB won the match by 38 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
AB de Villiers was named the 'Player of the Match' for his 76 runs off 34 balls. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Kolkata Knight riders #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 19, 2021 07:36 am

