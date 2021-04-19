IPL 2021 Snapshots | RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers' 76-run knock helps Bangalore secure third consecutive win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 18. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

KKR's Rahul Tripathi took a spectacular catch to dismiss RCB skipper Virat Kohli for just 5 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

RCB's Glenn Maxwell made 78 runs off 49 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

KKR's Prasidh Krishna removed Devdutt Padikkal for 25 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Bangalore's AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell put up a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

de Villiers made an unbeaten 76 runs off 34 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. This helped RCB reach 204/4 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dan Christian took a brilliant catch to remove KKR opener Shubhman Gill for 21 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kolkata's Nitish Rana made18 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Washington Sundar removed Rahul Tripathi for 25 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Yuzvendra Chahal took the wickets of Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kyle Jamieson took three important wickets of Gill, Shakib Al Hasan and Pat Cummins. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In the end, KKR just managed to score 166/8 in 20 overs. RCB won the match by 38 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)