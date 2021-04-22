IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs SRH: Hyderabad register their first win of the tournament against Punjab

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Bhuvneswar Kumar took early wicket of KL Rahul for just 4 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Mayank Agarwal made 22 runs before getting out to Khaleel Ahmed. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Khaleel Ahmed took 3 wickets in his 4 overs by giving just 21 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and restricted Punjab Kings to 120 all out in 19.4 overs.(Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

David Warner and Johny Bairstow started SRH innings on positive note by scoring 73 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

David Warner scored 37 runs in 37 balls before getting out to Fabian Allen. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

In the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the target of 121 with 8 balls remaining and 9 wickets in hands. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)