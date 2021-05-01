MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs RCB: Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul star as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021 | PBKS VS RCB: Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar was named the ‘player of the match’

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Punjab Kings on April 30. Skipper KL Rahul led Punjab’s charge with the bat scoring an unbeaten 91. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Punjab Kings on April 30. Skipper KL Rahul led Punjab’s charge with the bat scoring an unbeaten 91. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rahul was partnered by Chris Gayle who scored a 24-ball 46. While Harpreet Brar contributed 25 runs, the rest of the batting order failed to score big. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rahul was partnered by Chris Gayle who scored a 24-ball 46. While Harpreet Brar contributed 25 runs, the rest of the batting order failed to score big. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets. Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket each. PBKS scored 179/5 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets. Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket each. PBKS scored 179/5 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Bangalore lose Devdutt Padikkal’s wicket early before Kohli and Rajat Patidar put together a quick partnership. While Kohli scored 35 runs from 34 balls, Patidar picked up 31 runs off 30 deliveries. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Bangalore lose Devdutt Padikkal’s wicket early before Kohli and Rajat Patidar put together a quick partnership. While Kohli scored 35 runs from 34 balls, Patidar picked up 31 runs off 30 deliveries. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
The rest of the RCB batting order failed to fire even as Harshal Patel scored a 13-ball 31 towards the end. Brar and Ravi Bishnoi picked up three and two wickets, respectively. Riley Meredith, Mohammad Shami and Chris Jordan got one wicket each. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
The rest of the RCB batting order failed to fire even as Harshal Patel scored a 13-ball 31 towards the end. Brar and Ravi Bishnoi picked up three and two wickets, respectively. Riley Meredith, Mohammad Shami and Chris Jordan got one wicket each. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
PBKS defeated RCB by 34 runs. Harpreet Brar was named the ‘player of the match’. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
PBKS defeated RCB by 34 runs. Harpreet Brar was named the ‘player of the match’. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #PBKS #RCB #Slideshow #Sports
first published: May 1, 2021 08:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.