IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs RCB: Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul star as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Punjab Kings on April 30. Skipper KL Rahul led Punjab’s charge with the bat scoring an unbeaten 91. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rahul was partnered by Chris Gayle who scored a 24-ball 46. While Harpreet Brar contributed 25 runs, the rest of the batting order failed to score big. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets. Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket each. PBKS scored 179/5 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Bangalore lose Devdutt Padikkal’s wicket early before Kohli and Rajat Patidar put together a quick partnership. While Kohli scored 35 runs from 34 balls, Patidar picked up 31 runs off 30 deliveries. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The rest of the RCB batting order failed to fire even as Harshal Patel scored a 13-ball 31 towards the end. Brar and Ravi Bishnoi picked up three and two wickets, respectively. Riley Meredith, Mohammad Shami and Chris Jordan got one wicket each. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)