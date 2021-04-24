IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul leads charge as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

Punjab Kings' KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first against the Mumbai Indians on April 23. MI lost Quinton de Kock early. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan tried to put up a partnership. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

After Kishan's wicket fell in the seventh over, Sharma (63 off 52) and Surya Kumar Yadav (33 off 27) tried to put up a stand. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten 16 off 12 balls as wickets fell at the other end. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya lost their wickets in quick succession. Mumbai Indians ended their innings at 131/6. Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for PBKS. Punjab lost their first wicket (Agarwal, 25 off 20 balls) in the eighth over. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rahul was joined by Chris Gayle, who scored an unbeaten 45 runs in 35 balls. Rahul remained not out for 60 runs off 52 balls. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)