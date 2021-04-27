IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs KKR: Eoin Morgan leads the way, Kolkata Knight Riders cruise to victory against Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings on April 26. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

KKR's Pat Cummins struck early by removing KL Rahul on 19 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Young Shivam Mavi removed Chris Gayle on first ball for a duck. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Prasidh Krishna took three wickets of Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Chris Jordan. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Sunil Narine took two wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Moises Henriques. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Chris Jordan scored 30 runs off 18 balls to give Punjab Kings a respectable total of 123/9 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Knight Riders lost three wickets for just 17 runs on board. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Mohammed Shami took the wicket of Shubhman Gill for just nine runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Ravi Bishnoi took this brilliant catch to get rid of Sunil Narine. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rahul Tripathi scored 41 runs off 32 balls with 7 fours in an important 4th wicket partnership of 66 runs with KKR captain Eoin Morgan. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Andre Russell was run out for 10 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)