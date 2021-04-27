MARKET NEWS


IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs KKR: Eoin Morgan leads the way, Kolkata Knight Riders cruise to victory against Punjab Kings

IPL 2021: KKR won the match by 5 wickets with 20 balls remaining. Eoin Mogan was named the 'Player of the Match' for his unbeaten 47 runs of 40 balls.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings on April 26. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
KKR's Pat Cummins struck early by removing KL Rahul on 19 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Young Shivam Mavi removed Chris Gayle on first ball for a duck. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Prasidh Krishna took three wickets of Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Chris Jordan. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Sunil Narine took two wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Moises Henriques. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Chris Jordan scored 30 runs off 18 balls to give Punjab Kings a respectable total of 123/9 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Knight Riders lost three wickets for just 17 runs on board. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Mohammed Shami took the wicket of Shubhman Gill for just nine runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Ravi Bishnoi took this brilliant catch to get rid of Sunil Narine. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi scored 41 runs off 32 balls with 7 fours in an important 4th wicket partnership of 66 runs with KKR captain Eoin Morgan. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Andre Russell was run out for 10 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In the end, KKR won the match by 5 wickets with 20 balls remaining. Eoin Mogan was named the 'Player of the Match' for his unbeaten 47 runs of 40 balls. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
