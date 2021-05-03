IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 69 guides Delhi Capitals to easy 7-wicket win over Punjab Kings

May 03, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings on May 2. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Punjab Kings started their innings poorly as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten 99 runs off 58 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Avesh Khan continued to impress with ball as he took the wicket of Shahrukh Khan. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets as Punjab Kings managed to make 166/6 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 69 runs off 47 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw scored 39 runs before Harpreet Brar bowled him out. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets with 14 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)