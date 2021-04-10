IPL 2021 Snapshots | MI vs RCB: Harshal Patel's 5-wicket haul, AB de Villiers' 48 help Bangalore clinch win over Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn opened the innings for MI. Sharma got run out on 19 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Chris Lynn made 49 runs off 35 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes before getting caught and bowl to Washington Sundar. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Debutant Kyle Jamieson took his first IPL wicket by getting rid off Suryakumar Yadav on 31 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

RCB's Harshal Patel took a 5-wicket haul. These wickets were Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians manage to score 159/9 in their 20 overs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Wasgington Sundar and Virat Kohli opened the innings for RCB. Sundar managed to make 10 runs before MI's Krunal Pandya removed him. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Kohli scored 33 runs off 29 balls with 4 fours before Jasprit Bumrah got the important wicket. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

AB de Villiers made quickfire 48 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before getting run out with two runs needed off two balls. In the end, Bangalore managed to win the opening match on the last ball. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)