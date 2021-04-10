English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 Snapshots | MI vs RCB: Harshal Patel's 5-wicket haul, AB de Villiers' 48 help Bangalore clinch win over Mumbai

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel's 5-wicket haul and AB de Villiers' quick 48 powered Bangalore to a win in the opening game against Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
April 10, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn opened the innings for MI. Sharma got run out on 19 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn opened the innings for MI. Sharma got run out on 19 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Chris Lynn made 49 runs off 35 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes before getting caught and bowl to Washington Sundar. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Chris Lynn made 49 runs off 35 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes before getting caught and bowl to Washington Sundar. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Debutant Kyle Jamieson took his first IPL wicket by getting rid off Suryakumar Yadav on 31 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Debutant Kyle Jamieson took his first IPL wicket by getting rid off Suryakumar Yadav on 31 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
RCB's Harshal Patel took a 5-wicket haul. These wickets were Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
RCB's Harshal Patel took a 5-wicket haul. These wickets were Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians manage to score 159/9 in their 20 overs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians manage to score 159/9 in their 20 overs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Wasgington Sundar and Virat Kohli opened the innings for RCB. Sundar managed to make 10 runs before MI's Krunal Pandya removed him. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Wasgington Sundar and Virat Kohli opened the innings for RCB. Sundar managed to make 10 runs before MI's Krunal Pandya removed him. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Kohli scored 33 runs off 29 balls with 4 fours before Jasprit Bumrah got the important wicket. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Kohli scored 33 runs off 29 balls with 4 fours before Jasprit Bumrah got the important wicket. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
AB de Villiers made quickfire 48 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before getting run out with two runs needed off two balls. In the end, Bangalore managed to win the opening match on the last ball. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
AB de Villiers made quickfire 48 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before getting run out with two runs needed off two balls. In the end, Bangalore managed to win the opening match on the last ball. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Harshal Patel was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his 5-wicket haul. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Harshal Patel was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his 5-wicket haul. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL 2021 #MI #Mumbai Indians #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 10, 2021 07:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.