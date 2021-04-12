IPL 2021 Snapshots | SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana's 56-ball 80 helps Kolkata beat Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and choose to bowl. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill opened the innings for Kolkata Knight riders on a positive note with 53 rus partnership. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Nitish Rana made 80 runs with 9 fours and 4 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Leg spinner Rashid khan took the wicket of Shubhman Gill on 15 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Rahul Tripathi made 53 runs off 29 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi made crucial 93 runs partnership off 50 balls. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

T Natarajan broke the 2nd wicket partnership by removing Rahul Tripathi. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Mohammad Nabi took back to back wickets of Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Prasidh Krishna took the wicket of David Warner in his first over for just 3 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Shakib Al Hasan removed another opener Wriddhiman Saha for 7 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Johny Bairstow made 55 runs off 40 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Pat Cummins removed dangerous looking Johny Bairstow on 55 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

Manish Pandey made unbeaten 61 runs off 44 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes but couldn't help his team to cross the line. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)