English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 Snapshots | SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana's 56-ball 80 helps Kolkata beat Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs and Nitish Rana was named 'players of the match' for his 80-run knock.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and choose to bowl. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and choose to bowl. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill opened the innings for Kolkata Knight riders on a positive note with 53 rus partnership. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill opened the innings for Kolkata Knight riders on a positive note with 53 rus partnership. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana made 80 runs with 9 fours and 4 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana made 80 runs with 9 fours and 4 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Leg spinner Rashid khan took the wicket of Shubhman Gill on 15 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Leg spinner Rashid khan took the wicket of Shubhman Gill on 15 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi made 53 runs off 29 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi made 53 runs off 29 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi made crucial 93 runs partnership off 50 balls. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi made crucial 93 runs partnership off 50 balls. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
T Natarajan broke the 2nd wicket partnership by removing Rahul Tripathi. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
T Natarajan broke the 2nd wicket partnership by removing Rahul Tripathi. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Mohammad Nabi took back to back wickets of Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Mohammad Nabi took back to back wickets of Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Prasidh Krishna took the wicket of David Warner in his first over for just 3 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Prasidh Krishna took the wicket of David Warner in his first over for just 3 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Shakib Al Hasan removed another opener Wriddhiman Saha for 7 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Shakib Al Hasan removed another opener Wriddhiman Saha for 7 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Johny Bairstow made 55 runs off 40 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Johny Bairstow made 55 runs off 40 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Pat Cummins removed dangerous looking Johny Bairstow on 55 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Pat Cummins removed dangerous looking Johny Bairstow on 55 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Manish Pandey made unbeaten 61 runs off 44 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes but couldn't help his team to cross the line. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Manish Pandey made unbeaten 61 runs off 44 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes but couldn't help his team to cross the line. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana was awarded man of the match for his 80 runs innings. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana was awarded man of the match for his 80 runs innings. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Slideshow #Sports #SRH
first published: Apr 12, 2021 07:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.