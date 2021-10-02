IPL 2021 snapshots | KKR vs PBKS: Pacers, KL Rahul shape Punjab Kings' crucial win

Punjab Kings boosted their chances of making the IPL play-offs with a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders as effective death over bowling and smart batting by skipper KL Rahul and Shahrukh Khan shaped their crucial victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), knocking off a 166-run target with three balls to spare. Shahrukh produced an impactful 9-ball 22-run knock when it mattered and finished the match with a six. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Punjab moved to fifth in the table with 10 points while KKR stayed in fourth with same number of points. Punjab's win also ensured a play-off berth for Delhi Capitals, who become the second team to qualify after Chennai Super Kings. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32), KKR would have got a bigger score on the board. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Iyer and Rahul Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around with ease while Rana's cameo was also crucial for KKR since the run-rate had taken a hit at that time after two quick wickets. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

The Punjab batsmen did not set the field on fire at the start of the chase as all they could manage 46 runs in the powerplay but did not lose a wicket. Of the two batsmen, it was Agarwal who was hitting the ball at a good a strike rate while Rahul was going a-run-a-ball. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy separated the openers by having Agarwal caught at in extra cover by Eoin Morgan, though it was a fierce shot. Nicholas Pooran (12) was dropped at 1 by Tripathi in the same region but Chakravarthy ensured that it wasn't a costly miss as he dismissed the West Indian soon after. Gripping the ball had become difficult for the bowlers due to the dew but Punjab batsmen were still happy working the ball around and getting an odd big shot in between. (Image: Twitter/IPL)