IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore secure 1-run win despite Shimron Hetmyer's late charge

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 27. Skipper Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 12 and 17 runs, respectively. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB pick up pace, scoring 22-ball 31 and 20-ball 25, respectively. But, DC bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

AB de Villiers smashed 75 runs off just 42 balls (not out), even as wickets fell at the other end. His knock helped RCB post 171/5 in 20 overs. For DC, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. However, Prithvi Shaw's 21 and captain Pant's 48-ball unbeaten 58 helped steady the ship. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)