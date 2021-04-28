MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore secure 1-run win despite Shimron Hetmyer's late charge

IPL 2021 | DC vs RC: The Royal Challengers Bangalore won by a margin of just one run to reach the top of the point table. AB de Villiers was named the ‘Player of the Match’

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 27. Skipper Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 12 and 17 runs, respectively. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 27. Skipper Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 12 and 17 runs, respectively. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB pick up pace, scoring 22-ball 31 and 20-ball 25, respectively. But, DC bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB pick up pace, scoring 22-ball 31 and 20-ball 25, respectively. But, DC bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
AB de Villiers smashed 75 runs off just 42 balls (not out), even as wickets fell at the other end. His knock helped RCB post 171/5 in 20 overs. For DC, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
AB de Villiers smashed 75 runs off just 42 balls (not out), even as wickets fell at the other end. His knock helped RCB post 171/5 in 20 overs. For DC, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Delhi lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. However, Prithvi Shaw's 21 and captain Pant's 48-ball unbeaten 58 helped steady the ship. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Delhi lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. However, Prithvi Shaw's 21 and captain Pant's 48-ball unbeaten 58 helped steady the ship. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Towards the end, Marcus Stoinis played a cameo. Shimron Hetmyer helped Pant with a 25-ball unbeaten 53. Yet, Delhi fell short by just one run. RCB's Harshal Patel picked up two wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Towards the end, Marcus Stoinis played a cameo. Shimron Hetmyer helped Pant with a 25-ball unbeaten 53. Yet, Delhi fell short by just one run. RCB's Harshal Patel picked up two wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
AB de Villiers was named the ‘Player of the Match’. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI) | Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
AB de Villiers was named the ‘Player of the Match’. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI) | Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #RCB #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 28, 2021 07:51 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.