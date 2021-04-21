IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs MI: Amit Mishra's 4 wickets help Delhi Capitals secure easy win over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

After Quinton de Kock's early wicket, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma put together a partnership of 58 runs for the second wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

DC's Avesh Khan dismissed Surya Kumar Yadav for 24 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi's Amit Mishra took four wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians managed to make just 137/9 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Jayant Yadav, playing his first match of the season, dismissed DC opener Prithvi Shaw in his first over for just 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 53-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kieron Pollard took Smith's wicket when the Aussies was on 33 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Krunal Pandya took a catch at fine leg to dismiss Rishabh Pant on 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In the end, Delhi Capitals chased the target with five balls remaining and six wickets in hand. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)