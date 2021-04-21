MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs MI: Amit Mishra's 4 wickets help Delhi Capitals secure easy win over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 | DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals chased the target with six wickets in hand. Amit Mishra was named the 'Player of the Match' for his four wickets

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
After Quinton de Kock's early wicket, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma put together a partnership of 58 runs for the second wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
After Quinton de Kock's early wicket, Surya Kumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma put together a partnership of 58 runs for the second wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
DC's Avesh Khan dismissed Surya Kumar Yadav for 24 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
DC's Avesh Khan dismissed Surya Kumar Yadav for 24 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Delhi's Amit Mishra took four wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians managed to make just 137/9 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Delhi's Amit Mishra took four wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians managed to make just 137/9 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Jayant Yadav, playing his first match of the season, dismissed DC opener Prithvi Shaw in his first over for just 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Jayant Yadav, playing his first match of the season, dismissed DC opener Prithvi Shaw in his first over for just 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 53-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 53-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kieron Pollard took Smith's wicket when the Aussies was on 33 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kieron Pollard took Smith's wicket when the Aussies was on 33 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Krunal Pandya took a catch at fine leg to dismiss Rishabh Pant on 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Krunal Pandya took a catch at fine leg to dismiss Rishabh Pant on 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In the end, Delhi Capitals chased the target with five balls remaining and six wickets in hand. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In the end, Delhi Capitals chased the target with five balls remaining and six wickets in hand. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Amit Mishra was named the 'Player of the Match' for his four wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Amit Mishra was named the 'Player of the Match' for his four wickets. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amit Mishra #cricket #DC #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2021 #MI #Mumbai Indians #Sports
first published: Apr 21, 2021 07:15 am

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.