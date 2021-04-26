IPL 2021 Snapshots | CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance powers Chennai's win over RCB

Chennai Super Kings's MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 25, 2021 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

CSK's Faf du Plessis scored 50 runs off 41 balls with 5 fours and 1 six. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 33 runs off 25 balls with 4 fours and 1 six before getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Suresh Raina scored 24 runs off 18 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes before Harshal Patel took his wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Harshal Patel took three wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In the last over of CSK's batting inning, Ravindra Jadeja scored 36 (+ 1 no ball), i.e 37 runs off Harshal Patel taking his team's total from 154/4 in the 19th overs to 191/4 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal scored a quick 34 runs off 15 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before Shardul Thakur got rid of him. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Sam Curran took the wicket of RCB captain Virat Kohli on just 8 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Jadeja, first with the bat, scored 62 runs 28 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes. Later, he took three wickets of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers and help with Dan Christian's run out. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In the end, RCB just managed to make 122/9 in 20 overs, losing their first match this season to CSK by 69 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)