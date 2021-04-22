IPL 2021 Snapshots | KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings register third consecutive win

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 115 runs partnership for 1st wicket in 12.2 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 64 runs off 42 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes before getting out to Varun Chakravarthy. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Faf du Plessis scored unbeaten 95 runs off 60 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Andre Russell took the wicket of MS Dhoni on 17 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Deepak Chahar destroys the top order of Kolkata Knight Riders by taking quick 4 wickets. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Andre Russell hit 54 runs off 22 balls with 3 fours and 6 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Andre Russell bowled by Sam Curran on 54 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Pat Cummins tried hard to take KKR over the line but fail to do so as CSK win by 18 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)