IPL 2021 Snapshots | KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings register third consecutive win

IPL 2021: Pat Cummins tried hard to take KKR over the line but fail to do so as CSK win by 18 runs and Faf du Plessis was named man of the match for his unbeaten 95 runs in 60 balls.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 115 runs partnership for 1st wicket in 12.2 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 64 runs off 42 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes before getting out to Varun Chakravarthy. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis scored unbeaten 95 runs off 60 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Andre Russell took the wicket of MS Dhoni on 17 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Deepak Chahar destroys the top order of Kolkata Knight Riders by taking quick 4 wickets. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Andre Russell hit 54 runs off 22 balls with 3 fours and 6 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Andre Russell bowled by Sam Curran on 54 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Pat Cummins tried hard to take KKR over the line but fail to do so as CSK win by 18 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis was named man of the match for his unbeaten 95 runs in 60 balls. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 22, 2021 08:28 am

