you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 snapshots | CSK vs SRH: Chennai sail into play-offs after win against Hyderabad

With their fourth win in as many games since the tournament's resumption, CSK showed not making the play-offs last season was just a blip in their successful IPL history.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
FAdt0xpWEAIHOCs
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a convincing performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to maintain their remarkable consistency this season and sail into the Indian Premier League play-offs. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FAi_KrFUUAETNfT
CSK bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo (2/17), restricted SRH to 134 for seven after MS Dhoni opted to bowl first on a slow surface. Chasing the total, in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (45 off 38) and Faf du Plessis (41 off 36) shared a sublime 75-run stand to give CSK an ideal start. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FAijqxCVIAwPqF9
A mini-collapse in the middle overs made the chase interesting before CSK got the job done in 19.4 overs with Dhoni (14 not out off 11) hitting the winning six and bringing back memories of his heydays. The three-time former champions thus ended the chase, scoring 139 for four, for a convincing six-wicket win. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FAikhVQVIAso7ze
With their fourth win in as many games since the tournament's resumption, CSK showed not making the play-offs last season was just a blip in their successful IPL history. The Sharjah pitch, which produced high-scoring games last year, has been a complete contrast this season with its slow nature making stroke making difficult. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FAiwuUrVkAISFBV
Batting in the second innings got easier with the fast-rising Gaikwad displaying supreme skills. The confidence with which he played star SRH spinner Rashid Khan was most impressive. He charged down the track on Rashid's second ball and dispatched it for a straight six. He also used his feet well against left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for another crisp boundary. Du Plessis too hit some cracking boundaries before falling to a tired shot. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FAjB9CsVUAA5R8N
Earlier, SRH innings never got the momentum it needed. Wriddhiman Saha played some delightful shots in his 46-ball 44 but the majority of the SRH batsmen struggled to get going. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FAjI12IVEAAoYAP
Skipper Kane Williamson struck two fours in his run-a-ball 11 before he was trapped in front by Dwayne Bravo with a full ball that swung away slightly to thud into the New Zealander's pads. SRH were left reeling at 74 for four after a well-set Saha top-edged one off Ravindra Jadeja to be caught by Dhoni. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
FAjIzo1VICIrNvE
SRH, who reached 97 for four in 15 overs, badly needed a final flourish in the last five overs. Abdul Samad (18 off 14) and Abhishek Sharma (18 off 13) hit a few sensational shots before Hazlewood removed them in the 17th over. CSK were brilliant in the death overs conceding only 37 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #MS Dhoni #Slideshow #SRH
first published: Oct 1, 2021 11:48 am

