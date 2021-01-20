IPL 2021 Retentions: Who were the key players released and retained?

Steve Smith, one of the biggest Aussie names to feature in Indian Premier League, was released by Rajasthan Royals. His ouster came as a surprise as the 31-year-old had captained RR in the last season (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

The 40-year-old turbanator was released by CSK. Considering his age, speculations are rife that Harbhajan may not be picked up in the auction to be held next month (Image: Reuters)

Aaron Finch is another Aussie heavyweight who faced the axe, as the top brass of RCB decided to offload him. Finch's IPL stint since 2010 has revolved through an array of teams, including RR, SRH, MI, KXIP and erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Lasith Malinga, who was associated with Mumbai Indians since 2008, was finally released. His last heroics were seen in 2019, when he bowled the match-winning last over in IPL final against CSK. In 2020, he had pulled himself out citing personal reasons.

Glenn Maxwell was released by KXIP, likely due to his dismal performance in the last season. The Australian all-rounder had scored only 108 runs in 13 matches. Maxwell was bought by the franchise last year at an enormous amount of Rs 10.75 crore (Image: Reuters)

AB De Villiers was retained by RCB, even as the franchise offloaded a number of overseas players. The Virat Kohli-led side is again banking on the South African batting wizard to end their title drought.

Suresh Raina, who announced a shock retirement from international cricket last year and pulled himself out of IPL 2020 last year, has been retained by CSK.

After 2 wickets early and 2 more fall in quick succession, Kane Williamson with the help of Jason Holder made 65 runs partnership (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)