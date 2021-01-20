MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2021 Retentions: Who were the key players released and retained?

The deadline for releasing players ends on January 21. A mini-auction for the IPL 2021 edition would be held in the second week of February. Here are some of the key players retained and released so far.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
Steve Smith, one of the biggest Aussie names to feature in Indian Premier League, was released by Rajasthan Royals. His ouster came as a surprise as the 31-year-old had captained RR in the last season (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Steve Smith, one of the biggest Aussie names to feature in Indian Premier League, was released by Rajasthan Royals. His ouster came as a surprise as the 31-year-old had captained RR in the last season (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
The 40-year-old turbanator was released by CSK. Considering his age, speculations are rife that Harbhajan may not be picked up in the auction to be held next month (Image: Reuters)
The 40-year-old turbanator was released by CSK. Considering his age, speculations are rife that Harbhajan may not be picked up in the auction to be held next month (Image: Reuters)
Aaron Finch is another Aussie heavyweight who faced the axe, as the top brass of RCB decided to offload him. Finch's IPL stint since 2010 has revolved through an array of teams, including RR, SRH, MI, KXIP and erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Aaron Finch is another Aussie heavyweight who faced the axe, as the top brass of RCB decided to offload him. Finch's IPL stint since 2010 has revolved through an array of teams, including RR, SRH, MI, KXIP and erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Lasith Malinga, associated with Mumbai Indians since 2008, was finally released. His last heroics were seen in 2019, when he bowled the match-winning last over in IPL final against CSK. In 2020, he had pulled himself out citing personal reasons.
Lasith Malinga, who was associated with Mumbai Indians since 2008, was finally released. His last heroics were seen in 2019, when he bowled the match-winning last over in IPL final against CSK. In 2020, he had pulled himself out citing personal reasons.
Glenn Maxwell was released by KXIP, likely due to his dismal performance in the last season. The Australian all-rounder had scored only 108 runs in 13 matches. Maxwell was bought by the franchise last year at an enormous amount of Rs 10.75 crore (Image: Reuters)
Glenn Maxwell was released by KXIP, likely due to his dismal performance in the last season. The Australian all-rounder had scored only 108 runs in 13 matches. Maxwell was bought by the franchise last year at an enormous amount of Rs 10.75 crore (Image: Reuters)
AB De Villiers was retained by RCB, even as the franchise offloaded a number of overseas players. The Virat Kohli-led side is again banking on the South African batting wizard to end their title drought.
AB De Villiers was retained by RCB, even as the franchise offloaded a number of overseas players. The Virat Kohli-led side is again banking on the South African batting wizard to end their title drought.
Suresh Raina, who announced a shock retirement from international cricket last year and pulled himself out of IPL 2020 last year, has been retained by CSK.
Suresh Raina, who announced a shock retirement from international cricket last year and pulled himself out of IPL 2020 last year, has been retained by CSK.
After 2 wickets early and 2 more fall in quick succesion, Kane Williamson with the help of Jason Holder made 65 runs partnership (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
After 2 wickets early and 2 more fall in quick succession, Kane Williamson with the help of Jason Holder made 65 runs partnership (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Image: Instagram/iplt20
CSK has officially confirmed that MS Dhoni would be leading the side in IPL 2021. After a lacklustre show in previous edition, questions were raised on whether Dhoni would continue to lead the side. (Image: Instagram/iplt20)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aaron Finch #IPL #IPL 2021 #IPL 2021 Retentions #MS Dhoni #Steve Smith
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.