IPL 2021 | Five uncapped players to watch out for

The 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from April 9 with their first match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL has provided a platform to many uncapped players over the years to shine and make their place in Indian Cricket. Here is a list of five uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Devdutt Padikkal played an exceptional inning during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 scoring a whopping 737 runs in just seven innings. After a stunning inning in IPL 2020, RCB’s captain Virat Kohli is hoping for another great season from the left-handed batsman. (Image: Twitter @RCBTweets)
Rahul Tewatia | Rajasthan Royals | The all-rounder Rahul Tewatia made his IPL debut in 2021 with Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia played a smashing inning in the 13th season of IPL and in oiverall, he aggregated 255 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.5 and a strike-rate of 139.34. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Shahrukh Khan | Punjab Kings | The right-handed batsman was a part of victorious Tamil Nadu team which won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The batsman was picked up by Punjab King for Rs 5.25 crore and was welcomed with loud cheers by the team.
Chetan Sakariya | Rajasthan Royals | The domestic cricketer who represents Saurashtra was bought by RR for Rs 1.20 crore during IPL 2021 auction. All eyes on the pacer who gave an outstanding performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Image: Instagram)
Anukul Roy | Mumbai Indian | The left-handed orthodox bowler made his IPL debut in 2019 and Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand, T20 games but hasn’t got much opportunity to shine. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the U19 World Cup in 2018. In IPL 2020 he significantly made it count as a substitute fielder, picking crucial catches for the Mumbai Indians.
TAGS: #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2021 #Slideshow
first published: Apr 8, 2021 07:33 pm

