IPL 2021 | Five uncapped players to watch out for

Devdutt Padikkal | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Devdutt Padikkal played an exceptional inning during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 scoring a whopping 737 runs in just seven innings. After a stunning inning in IPL 2020, RCB’s captain Virat Kohli is hoping for another great season from the left-handed batsman. (Image: Twitter @RCBTweets)

Rahul Tewatia | Rajasthan Royals | The all-rounder Rahul Tewatia made his IPL debut in 2021 with Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia played a smashing inning in the 13th season of IPL and in overall, he aggregated 255 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.5 and a strike-rate of 139.34. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan | Punjab Kings | The right-handed batsman was a part of victorious Tamil Nadu team which won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The batsman was picked up by Punjab King for Rs 5.25 crore and was welcomed with loud cheers by the team.

Chetan Sakariya | Rajasthan Royals | The domestic cricketer, who represents Saurashtra, was bought by RR for Rs 1.20 crore during IPL 2021 auction. All eyes on the pacer who gave an outstanding performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Image: Instagram)