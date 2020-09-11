IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Banton and other debutants that could make it big this year

We know the stars of the IPL. But every star takes birth, takes the first run or takes the first wicket after years of churn. Here are the first timers, debutants of IPL that look most promising in IPL 2020
Ruturaj Gaikwad | Gaikwad scored 843 runs in 15 innings, most by any batsmen in the last two years for India A. What’s more? Dhoni says he has a sharp cricket mind.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti | Nagarkoti, along with Shivam Mavi, surprised with his express pace, upwards of 140 kmph, during the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018.
Alex Carey | Australia’s wicket-keeper batsman has stood up to the challenge. He was the fourth-highest scorer after Smith, Warner and Finch at the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. This would be his debut at the IPL.
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Perhaps the most promising debutants this season is Yashasvi Jaiswal. His journey from selling pani puris in Mumbai to being the top scorer in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 is phenomenal.
Sheldon Cottrell | Salutes. That is what describe him. West Indies’ interesting pace sensation is making his debut this year. One can expect some fireworks from him.
Devdutt Paddikkal | Paddikkal, just 20 at present, looks promising with the bat. He opens for Karnataka and was the top scorer for the team in both Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.
Ravi Bishnoi | Another rising star from the young ones, Ravi Bishnoi, took 17 wickets with an average of just 10.64 at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. Trivia on him: Uses gas cylinder for weight training.
Daniel Sams | Daniel Sams is one of the promising all-rounders for the Australian national team. You can call him best of all worlds! Right-handed batsman and a left-arm fast medium bowler.
Tom Banton | Right-handed Tom Banton scored 71 off 42 with Pakistan lately and looks formidable to become one of the prominent young talents for England. Let’s see how he does this IPL.
Chris Green | Another Australian all-rounder making his debut at the IPL. He hasn’t had much success lately but the South Africa born player could throw a surprise.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 04:55 pm