IPL 2020 Snapshots: Samson powers Rajasthan ahead of Chennai in high-scoring tie

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR: It was all too easy in the end for RR as they posted a big target of 216, helped by Sanju Samson and Steve Smith, to chase for CSK who could only score 200. Here are some pictures from the game.
As the match began, Deepak Chahar sent promising young batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal packing for cheap with a brilliant caught and bowl dismissal. (Image: IPL/Twitter)
Sanju Samson coming in at number 3 stood up to the challenge and started inflicting pain on CSK's bowlers. (Image: IPL/Twitter)
Sanju Samson and Steve Smith then built a solid foundation together and made a mockery of CSK's bowling. (Image: IPL/Twitter)
Sam Curran, brilliant bowling all-rounder from England, took three scalps of Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag and the big one Steve Smith (who scored 69 off 47 balls) at the end to emerge the highest wicket-taker for CSK but not before Rajasthan Royals had piled up 216 in 20 overs thanks to Jofra Archer's quickfire 27 off 8 balls. (Image: IPL/Twitter)
For CSK, many batsmen had good starts but it was South African captain Faf Du Plessis who was the only man standing. He scored 72 off just 37 balls but he couldn't take his team home. (Image: IPL/Twitter)
Dhoni came in to bat at no. 7 to help Faf but after Faf's departure the total was too big to chase. Dhoni, however, did hit 3 towering sixes in the last over but to no avail. RR emerged victorious in the end by 16 runs. (Image: IPL/Twitter)
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 09:50 am