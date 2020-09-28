172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-2020-snapshots-rr-vs-kxip-rahul-tewatias-livewire-hitting-helps-rr-register-highest-ever-run-chase-in-ipl-history-5892151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 Snapshots RR vs KXIP: Rahul Tewatia's livewire hitting helps RR register highest ever run chase in IPL history

Rahul Tewatia's in five sixes in an over to turn around stars for Rajasthan Royals as they beat KXIP in the 9th game of IPL 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field in 9th match of the IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Nicholas Pooran's superman effort at the boundary was another highlight from the match. His diving save is all over social media. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mayank Agarwal went on a rampage right from the word go. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul continued his good form as the openers scored 60 runs in the first powerplay. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

The openers continued their demolition job with Mayank Agarwal striking seven sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mayank went on to register his first IPL century off just 45 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul also registered a fifty as the openers put on 183 for the first wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals managed to remove both the batsmen at the death but KXIP ended up posting 223. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Steve Smith once again gave Rajasthan Royals a flying start after Jos Buttler fell early. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sanju Samson continued from where he left against CSK and was on a six-hitting spree again and in the end of the match was given man of the match for his 85-run inning. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jimmy Neesham struck at the right time to get rid of Steve Smith (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After smashing 85, Sanju Samson was dismissed by Mohammed Shami as they took control of the chase. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rahul Tewatia suddenly cut loose and hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in a single over. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 08:20 am

