IPL 2020 Snapshots: How Delhi Capitals clinched a thriller against Kings XI Punjab in Super Over

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Highlights from yesterday night's game. Moneycontrol News Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field. Marcus Stoinis hit 53 off 21 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours to take Delhi Capital to a score of 157. Mayank Agarwal almost took Kings XI Punjab to a win but an adventurous shot in the last moments gave Delhi Capitals a a second wind. Delhi Capital players celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. The match ended in a tie with and proceeded for a Super Over. Kagiso Rabada did the rest as he took the wickets of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran in consecutive deliveries. Delhi Capitals stepped out to cross the tiny 2-run target easily to emerge victorious. First Published on Sep 21, 2020 10:59 am