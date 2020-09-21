172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-2020-snapshots-how-delhi-capitals-clinched-thriller-against-kings-xi-punjab-in-super-over-5863811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 Snapshots: How Delhi Capitals clinched a thriller against Kings XI Punjab in Super Over

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Highlights from yesterday night's game.

Moneycontrol News
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field.

Marcus Stoinis hit 53 off 21 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours to take Delhi Capital to a score of 157.

Marcus Stoinis hit 53 off 21 balls with 3 sixes and 7 fours to take Delhi Capital to a score of 157.

Mayank Agarwal almost took Kings XI Punjab to a win but an adventurous shot in the last moments gave Delhi Capitals a a second wind.

Mayank Agarwal almost took Kings XI Punjab to a win but an adventurous shot in the last moments gave Delhi Capitals a a second wind.

Delhi Capital players celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal.

Delhi Capital players celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal.

The match ended in a tie with and proceeded for a Super Over.

The match ended in a tie with and proceeded for a Super Over.

Kagiso Rabada did the rest as he took the wickets of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran in consecutive deliveries. Delhi Capitals stepped out to cross the tiny 2-run target easily to emerge victorious.

Kagiso Rabada did the rest as he took the wickets of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran in consecutive deliveries. Delhi Capitals stepped out to cross the tiny 2-run target easily to emerge victorious.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 10:59 am

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals Vs Kings XI Punjab #India #Slideshow #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.