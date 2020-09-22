IPL 2020 Snapshots: Chahal spins RCB's league opener in their favour; SRH falls short by 10 runs

RCB won by 10 runs against SRH in their opening game of the tournament. Moneycontrol News SRH's captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive 56 run off 42 balls on hi debut. Australian all rounder and SRH player Mitchell Marsh injured himself by stopping a ball. SRH players celebrate the departure of Virat Kohli. AB de Villiers hit a 30-ball 51 to help RCB reach a total of 163 runs in their IPL 2020 opener RCB players celebrate SRH batsman Manish Pandey's wicket. Jonny Bairstow made quick 61 runs off 43 balls before Yuzvendra Chahal disturbed the willow he was guarding. Vijay Shankar followed Bairstow on the next ball and got out on a duck. RCB won their first game of the tournament by 10 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was adjusted man of the match for his 3 wickets. First Published on Sep 22, 2020 08:05 am