IPL Orange Cap 2020: KL Rahul reigns supreme with 525 runs

IPL Orange Cap 2020: Who will win the Orange Cap this year? Follow this space. Moneycontrol News Rank 5 | Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 347 | Highest: 90* | Average: 57.83 | Strike Rate: 127.57 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 4 | Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 359| Highest: 101* | Average: 51.28 | Strike Rate: 143.02 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 3 | Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 10 | Runs: 375 | Highest: 87* | Average: 46.87 | Strike Rate: 141.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 2 | Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 393 | Highest: 106 | Average: 43.66 | Strike Rate: 159.10 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com Rank 1 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 9 | Runs: 525 | Highest: 132* | Average: 75.00 | Strike Rate: 135.65 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:54 am