IPL Orange Cap 2020: KL Rahul way ahead with 448 runs as Virat Kohli enters top 5

IPL Orange Cap 2020: Who will win the Orange Cap this year? Follow this space. Moneycontrol News Rank 5 | Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 298 | Highest: 88* | Average: 42.57 | Strike Rate: 135.45 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 4 | Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 304 | Highest: 90* | Average: 60.80 | Strike Rate: 126.66 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 3 | Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 307 | Highest: 87* | Average: 51.16 | Strike Rate: 146.88 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Rank 2 | Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 382 | Highest: 106 | Average: 47.75 | Strike Rate: 161.18 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com Rank 1 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 448 | Highest: 132* | Average: 74.66 | Strike Rate: 133.33 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:54 am