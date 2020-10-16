172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-2020-orange-cap-holder-highest-run-scorer-of-ipl-ipl-orange-cap-2020-ipl-orange-cap-2020-kl-rahul-way-ahead-with-448-runs-as-virat-kohli-enters-top-5-5937451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Orange Cap 2020: KL Rahul way ahead with 448 runs as Virat Kohli enters top 5

IPL Orange Cap 2020: Who will win the Orange Cap this year? Follow this space.

Moneycontrol News
Rank 5 | Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 298 | Highest: 88* | Average: 42.57 | Strike Rate: 135.45 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Rank 4 | Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 304 | Highest: 90* | Average: 60.80 | Strike Rate: 126.66 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Rank 3 | Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 307 | Highest: 87* | Average: 51.16 | Strike Rate: 146.88 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Rank 2 | Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 382 | Highest: 106 | Average: 47.75 | Strike Rate: 161.18 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com

Rank 1 | KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab ) | Matches: 8 | Runs: 448 | Highest: 132* | Average: 74.66 | Strike Rate: 133.33 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:54 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Sports

