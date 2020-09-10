IPL 2020 | Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and other bowlers who could take the Purple Cap this year

Purple Cap is given to bowlers who win the most wickets in an IPL. Here are the top contenders for Purple Cap this year. Moneycontrol News Imran Tahir | Tahir turns 41 this year. Too old? He was, obviously, 40 last year but he got himself a smart looking Purple Cap with 26 wickets in IPL 2019. This South African player is at his top of the game. Dwayne Bravo | Bravo donned the Purple Cap twice for Chennai Super Kings in 2015 and in 2013. He has been a champion for CSK and may do the deed once again this year. Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Bhuvi was nursing an injury but he is back for the IPL. Twice winner of a Purple Cap he can surely swing one this year as well. Kagiso Rabada | One of the most promising bowlers in the Cricket world in the past five years, Kagiso Rabada is a catch for Delhi Capitals. Why is he a contender? He fell just a wicket short of toppling Imran Tahir last year for the Purple Cap. Young, fast and on the money. Rabada is to watch out for! Amit Mishra | Leg break bowler Amit Mishra has been a consistent performer with the second most number of wickets all time in IPL. Though he has never got a Purple Cap he is still a strong contender. Mohammad Shami | Shami has turned around his game in the past two years with express pace and bowling in the right areas. India’s premier fast bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Shami is a strong contender for Purple Cap this year. Pat Cummins | In the absence of Mitchell Starc this year, Pat Cummins could well be the Australian bowler who could take the Purple Cap this year. He has been phenomenal lately with the national team. Jasprit Bumrah | India’s most promising rising star Jasprit Bumrah is looking is aging like fine wine at his skill. Besides, who doesn’t like a Bumrah yorker disturbing the wickets? With his form, Bumrah could take the Cap this year. Ben Stokes | Ben Stokes is easily the Most Valuable Player in every tournament he plays in. He has performed in tests, ODIs and T20s alike. Not just the Purple Cap he could even go on to take the Orange Cap. Too bad there’s no cap for all-rounders. Sam Curran | Left armer Sam Curran is, alongside Kagiso Rabada, one of the promising talents of modern cricket. Curran has been in top form and he could continue to delight this IPL too. Rashid Khan | Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan can never be ignored. His quick ones leave many batsmen looking for answers. Deepak Chahar | Deepak Chahar is someone who can throw up a surprise. What’s going in his favour? He plays for CSK that has produced more Purple Cap winners than any other team. And of course, his talent. Dale Steyn | Lastly, Dale Steyn, you can’t rule him out. A lot of present day bowlers take inspiration from the South African pace ace. Good combination of experience and pace. First Published on Sep 10, 2020 04:23 pm