Australian paceman Pat Cummins hit pay dirt at the Indian Premier League players’ auction becoming the most expensive foreign player ever in the history of IPL after being roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL Player Auction in December 2019 for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore. The 13th edition of the IPL is all set to begin from September 19 in the UAE. Ahead of the tournament, the December 2019 auction saw quite a few surprises at the table. Here’s a look at the most expensive buys of each franchise.