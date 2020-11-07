172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-2020-eliminator-snapshots-rcb-vs-srh-kane-williamson-jason-holder-star-as-sunrisers-hyderabad-thrash-royal-challengers-bangalore-6081801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 Eliminator Snapshots | RCB vs SRH: Kane Williamson, Jason Holder star as Hyderabad thrash Bangalore

IPL 2020 Eliminator: Kane Williamson and Jason Holder's unbeaten knocks helped Sunrisers Hyderabad cruise into Qualifier 2, where they will take on the Delhi Capitals on November 8.

Moneycontrol News
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first in the Eliminator match at Abu Dhabi. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first in the Eliminator match at Abu Dhabi. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Jason Holder dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli in his first over of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jason Holder dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli in his first over of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Holder was on a roll as he picked another RCB wicket. This time, it was Devdutt Padikkal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Holder was on a roll as he picked another RCB wicket. This time, it was Devdutt Padikkal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

AB de Villiers scored 56 runs off 43 balls with 5 fours and built a 41-run partnership with Aaron Finch. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

AB de Villiers scored 56 runs off 43 balls with 5 fours and built a 41-run partnership with Aaron Finch. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Left arm off spinner Shahbaz Nadeem picked Finch's wicket on 32 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Left arm off spinner Shahbaz Nadeem picked Finch's wicket on 32 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Moeen Ali, who was playing his third match of this IPL season, was run out on a 'free hit' delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Moeen Ali, who was playing his third match of this IPL season, was run out on a 'free hit' delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

de Villiers was out for 56 runs as T Natarjan was able to find the middle stump. After 20 overs, RCB had managed to score only 131/7. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

de Villiers was out for 56 runs as T Natarjan was able to find the middle stump. After 20 overs, RCB had managed to score only 131/7. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Bangalore struck early and removing SRH's both openers. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Bangalore struck early and removing SRH's both openers. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

But, after two early wickets in quick succession, Hyderabad's Kane Williamson and Holder put up a 65-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

But, after two early wickets in quick succession, Hyderabad's Kane Williamson and Holder put up a 65-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Williamson and Holder remained unbeaten on 50 and 24, respectively, as they helped Sunrisers Hyderabad cruise into Qualifier 2. Hyderabad will now play Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi on November 8. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Williamson and Holder remained unbeaten on 50 and 24, respectively, as they helped Sunrisers Hyderabad cruise into Qualifier 2. Hyderabad will now play Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi on November 8. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Williamson was named the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock of unbeaten 50 that helped SRH storm into Qualifier 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Williamson was named the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock of unbeaten 50 that helped SRH storm into Qualifier 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 08:02 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.