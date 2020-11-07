IPL 2020 Eliminator Snapshots | RCB vs SRH: Kane Williamson, Jason Holder star as Hyderabad thrash Bangalore

IPL 2020 Eliminator: Kane Williamson and Jason Holder's unbeaten knocks helped Sunrisers Hyderabad cruise into Qualifier 2, where they will take on the Delhi Capitals on November 8. Moneycontrol News Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first in the Eliminator match at Abu Dhabi. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) Jason Holder dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli in his first over of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Holder was on a roll as he picked another RCB wicket. This time, it was Devdutt Padikkal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) AB de Villiers scored 56 runs off 43 balls with 5 fours and built a 41-run partnership with Aaron Finch. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Left arm off spinner Shahbaz Nadeem picked Finch's wicket on 32 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Moeen Ali, who was playing his third match of this IPL season, was run out on a 'free hit' delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) de Villiers was out for 56 runs as T Natarjan was able to find the middle stump. After 20 overs, RCB had managed to score only 131/7. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Bangalore struck early and removing SRH's both openers. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) But, after two early wickets in quick succession, Hyderabad's Kane Williamson and Holder put up a 65-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Williamson and Holder remained unbeaten on 50 and 24, respectively, as they helped Sunrisers Hyderabad cruise into Qualifier 2. Hyderabad will now play Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi on November 8. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Williamson was named the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock of unbeaten 50 that helped SRH storm into Qualifier 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Nov 7, 2020 08:02 am