IPL 2020: David Warner, Virat Kohli and other batsmen who could take the Orange Cap this year

The best batsmen who score the most runs in IPL get an Orange Cap. Here are our picks for the most eligible ones to stake a claim in IPL 2020. Moneycontrol News Kane Williamson | There’s no example better than Kane Williamson in today’s cricketing world who still plays by the old book of how to do good batting. High elbow, ground shots, timing and immaculate placement got him the Orange Cap in 2018. He’s winner in all formats of the game. Virat Kohli | King Kohli took the Orange Cap in 2016 and got closer to it in many editions of IPL. The Indian Cricket team captain could still make it to the top in this year’s IPL. Can you ever rule him out of not giving his 100%? Chris Gayle | Universe Boss Chris Gayle has been Orange Cap holder twice. In 2011 and 2012. He came closer to doing it again in 2013 but lost out to Mr. Cricket Michael Hussey by only 25 runs. Too much to expect from the Caribbean batsman at 40? But who knows, he is full of surprises. Shikhar Dhawan | India’s premium flamboyant left handed opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan, leaves nothing to chance. He features among top 5 batsmen with the most runs in the IPL universe. He has been in good form lately. This could just be his year. KL Rahul | Slowly becoming India’s batting mainstay, KL Rahul, fell 100 runs short of the Orange Cap in last year’s edition of IPL. He has been among runs in the past two years or so. Seems he can now smell the Coffee and move among the tops. Eoin Morgan | Captain Morgan lead England to its first ever World Cup victory last year. What’s better? He doesn’t have skipper duties with Kolkata Knight Riders. Watch out for Captain Morgan. Steve Smith | One thing every bowler would agree to is that Smith is toughest batsmen to bowl at. His special technique has put him among the top three batsmen alive currently in the cricketing world. Smith is one of the top contenders this year. AB De Villiers | This could be ABD’s last one. But even if he doesn’t win the Orange Cap, don’t all of us like to watch him play? He has been among the runs and features among the top 10 highest run getters in IPL till date. Shimron Hetmeyer | New to the party, Hetmeyer could well spring up a surprise for everyone. He is one of the rising stars for the Windies. Don’t rule him out. David Warner | And finally, the king of Orange Caps in IPL. 2019, 2017 and 2015 – the years when David Warner got Orange Caps. The most eligible batsman to get one is David Warner. First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:37 pm