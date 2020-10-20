172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-2020-can-perennial-contenders-chennai-super-kings-bounce-back-5989721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Can perennial contenders Chennai Super Kings bounce back?

As of October 19, CSK has played 10 matches in the 2020 IPL, out which they won only 3. Is a comeback possible for Chennai in this year’s IPL? Let’s take a look at CSK’s IPL journey from 2008 to 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Chennai Super Kings are four points away from the fourth spot, with four games left to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Four wins would give CSK 14 points, which may put them in contention. Chennai is yet to play Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. As of October 19, CSK has played 10 matches in the 2020 IPL, out which they won only 3. Is a comeback possible for Chennai in this year’s IPL? Let’s take a look at CSK’s IPL journey from 2008 to 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)

Let us take a look at CSK’s IPL journey from 2008 to 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)

CSK has been one of the most consistent teams in the league after the first edition, being crowned IPL champions three times, in 2010, 2011 and 2018. (Image: News18 Creative)

As of October 19, CSK has played 10 matches in the 2020 IPL, out which they won only three. (Image: News18 Creative)

Four wins would give CSK 14 points, which may put them in contention. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow

