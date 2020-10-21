172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|cricket|ipl-2020-can-ms-dhonis-chennai-super-kings-bounce-back-5993701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Can MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings bounce back?

Can they still make it? Here's what we can say:

Moneycontrol News
Can Chennai Super Kings bounce back?

Here is Chennai Super Kings' IPL journey from 2008-2019. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Here is Chennai Super Kings' IPL journey from 2008-2019. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Here is Chennai Super Kings' IPL journey from 2008-2019. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title for 3 times - 2010, 2011 and 2018 and was runners-up for 5 times - 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Chennai Super Kings have played 10 matches - won 3 matches and lost 7 matches this season. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Chennai Super Kings have played 10 matches - won 3 matches and lost 7 matches this season. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Four matches are still left for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and they need to win all four matches to keep themselves alive in this tournament. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Four matches are still left for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and they need to win all four matches to keep themselves alive in this tournament. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

Four matches are still left for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and they need to win all four matches to keep themselves alive in this tournament. (Sources: IPL website, News reports)

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #IPL 2020 #Slideshow

