IPL 2020: 10 players to watch out for in this year's edition

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin from September 19 in the UAE. Here's a look at the top 10 players to watch out for in the IPL 2020 Moneycontrol News England's Tom Banton was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore. The 21-years-old is known for his attacking cricket, and his strike rate of 160 in T20 cricket holds true to that. (Image: AP) Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the highest run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup last year, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore. The 18-year-old is also the youngest cricketer in the world to score a List A double century. The former Indian captain, who last played for India against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, has already announced retirement from international cricket. All eyes would be on Mahi this IPL season. Rishabh Pant made it to the national team based on his IPL performances, but failed to impress. IPL 2020 will be another chance for him to prove his worth. Ravi Bishnoi, another youngster from India's Under-19 World Cup squad, has been bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore. The leg spinner took the highest number of wickets in the U-19 World CUP, and could become a key weapon for KXIP on the slow UAE wickets. Australia's Pat Cummins will lead the KRR bowling attack in the 13th edition of the IPL. KKR bought Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore at the auctions last year. A lot will depend on his performance as the two-time Champions, led by Dinesh Karthik, will be eying their third IPL title this year. Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder, has been out of the field for a long time, first due to injury and then due to personal reasons. IPL 2020 will mark his comeback. Nicholas Pooran emerged as one of the biggest surprise buys in the IPL 2019 auction. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Windies was sold to Kings XI Punjab at Rs 4.2 crore. Karnataka batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 Lakh. Padikkal finished as the top-scorer in both the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy last season. AB De Villiers has a lot at stake in this IPL season. With talks of coming out of retirement, De Villiers would like to prove a point to the South African selectors. First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:17 pm