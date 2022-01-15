MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Virat Kohli's record as 'India's most successful Test captain'

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," Kohli said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli on January 15 announced he is stepping down as the captain of India's Test side, marking an end to the tenure which began seven years ago. Here's a look at Kohli's record as the leader of the Indian team in the red-ball format.
Representative image
The BCCI, while paying tribute to the outgoing skipper, said Kohli was the "most successful captain" for India in Tests as the team won 40 out of the 68 games in which he led the side. This translates into a win rate of 59 percent.
Ashwin ended Rahim’s heroic stay in the 68th over when the Bangladeshi batsman miscued a lofted shot sending it high to mid-off where Pujara took the catch. Rahim returned with 64 off 150 balls. Ashwin then returned in his next over to seal the win getting Ebadat Hossain caught at long-on. India won by an innings and 130 runs within just 3 days of play. (Image: AP)
Kohli had first captained the Indian Test side on December 9, 2014, against Australia. His last match as the skipper was played earlier this week, when India lost to South Africa, with the latter clinching the series 2-1.
The biggest moment for Kohli, as the Test captain, is considered to be India's victory in the test series Down Under, in 2018-19. This was the country's first series victory in the game's longest format in Australia.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (File image)
Under Kohli's leadership, India advanced to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2020, but lost a keenly contested game to New Zealand.
Kohli also holds the record of most Test wins at home as the captain. The victory against New Zealand in Mumbai last year was his 24th Test victory at home.
File image: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli
Kohli, who was removed as the ODI captain last month, holds a victory rate of 70 percent in the white-ball format. Out of the 95 matches in which he captained the side, India ended up winning 65 games.
Tags: #BCCI #cricket #Sports #Virat Kohli
first published: Jan 15, 2022 08:14 pm

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

