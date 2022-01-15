In Pics | Virat Kohli's record as 'India's most successful Test captain'

Virat Kohli on January 15 announced he is stepping down as the captain of India's Test side, marking an end to the tenure which began seven years ago. Here's a look at Kohli's record as the leader of the Indian team in the red-ball format.

The BCCI, while paying tribute to the outgoing skipper, said Kohli was the "most successful captain" for India in Tests as the team won 40 out of the 68 games in which he led the side. This translates into a win rate of 59 percent.

Kohli had first captained the Indian Test side on December 9, 2014, against Australia. His last match as the skipper was played earlier this week, when India lost to South Africa, with the latter clinching the series 2-1.

The biggest moment for Kohli, as the Test captain, is considered to be India's victory in the test series Down Under, in 2018-19. This was the country's first series victory in the game's longest format in Australia.

Under Kohli's leadership, India advanced to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2020, but lost a keenly contested game to New Zealand.

Kohli also holds the record of most Test wins at home as the captain. The victory against New Zealand in Mumbai last year was his 24th Test victory at home.