Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer powered India to a strong 278-6 on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 14. (Image: AFP)

Pujara hit 90 while Iyer remained unbeaten on 82, with both riding their luck. (Image: AFP)

Axar Patel was out on the last ball of the day for 14, trapped leg-before as the second of off-spinner Mehidy Hasan's two wickets. (Image: AP)

Taijul Islam, the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 3-84, bowled Pujara to end a dogged innings that featured 11 fours. (Image: AFP)

Pujara and Iyer came together after India lost their fourth wicket on 112, with signs of spin in the first-day track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. (Image: AFP)

Left-arm spinner Taijul had opener Shubman Gill out for 20 in the opening session before he trapped India's danger-man Virat Kohli leg-before for one. (Image: AFP)

In between, KL Rahul dragged a Khaled Ahmed delivery onto his stumps after making 22. (Image: AFP)

Rishabh Pant launched a counter-attack, hitting six fours and two sixes to put India back in the driving seat after being 48-3. Mehidy ended his attacking innings in the post-lunch session when he bowled Pant for 46. (Image: AFP)

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan dropped Pujara off Ebadot Hossain on 12 in the second ball of the second session. (Image: AP)

Pujara and Iyer then took on the Bangladeshi bowlers before the hosts fought their way back into the contest with two late strikes. (Image: AFP)

India had made a brisk start, reaching 41 runs in 13 overs after stand-in skipper Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: AFP)

Gill attempted a paddle sweep but top-edged to Yasir Ali at leg slip. Taijul got the big wicket of Kohli after Rahul fell to Khaled. (Image: AFP)

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan passed a fitness test to lead the home side, with opening batsman Zakir Hasan making his Test debut. (Images: AP and AFP)