In Pics | After three-year gap, BCCI plans IPL closing ceremony, the marquee event to end T20 extravaganza

Moneycontrol News

The closing ceremony of Indian Premiere League, the marquee event that marks the end to the weeks-long T20 cricket extravaganza, is likely to resume after a three-year gap. (Image: IPL)The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 16 said it has invited bids from reputed entities to host the closing ceremony. The selection shall be done through a tender process. (File image: PTI)The last IPL closing ceremony was held in 2019. In the two subsequent editions, the event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. (File image: PTI)In this file image, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor can be seen performing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in May 2010, ahead of the final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. (PTI photo)The closing ceremony features an array of Indian celebrities. In this file image, award-winning musician AR Rahman could be seen performing. (File image: PTI)