 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosCricket

In Pics | After three-year gap, BCCI plans IPL closing ceremony, the marquee event to end T20 extravaganza

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 16 said it has invited bids from reputed entities to host the closing ceremony.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 16 said it has invited bids from leading companies to host the closing ceremony. The selection shall be done through a tender process. (File image: PTI)

The closing ceremony of Indian Premiere League, the marquee event that marks the end to the weeks-long T20 cricket extravaganza, is likely to resume after a three-year gap. (Image: IPL) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 16 said it has invited bids from reputed entities to host the closing ceremony. The selection shall be done through a tender process. (File image: PTI) The last IPL closing ceremony was held in 2019. In the two subsequent editions, the event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. (File image: PTI) In this file image, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor can be seen performing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in May 2010, ahead of the final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. (PTI photo)
The closing ceremony features an array of Indian celebrities. In this file image, award-winning musician AR Rahman could be seen performing. (File image: PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BCCI #IPL 2022 #IPL Closing Ceremony
first published: Apr 16, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.