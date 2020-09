In 2014, the IPL was valued at $3.2 billion. In 2015, it had risen to $3.5 billion and in 2016, it crossed the $4 billion mark. By 2017, it had surged past the $5 billion milestone and grew to $6.3 billion in 2018. By 2019, the IPL's valuation stood at $6.8 billion, having more than doubled in six years.