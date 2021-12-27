Harsha Bhogle's top 5 moments of Indian Cricket in 2021

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle shared the top five moments of India cricket in 2021. In a video clip of Cricbuzz, he picked moments from MS Dhoni-led CSK lifting the IPL trophy for the fourth time to Rohit Sharma bossing Test cricket. Take a look at Harsha Bhogle’s top five picks that made 2021 a memorable year for Indian cricket. (Image: Instagram/@bhogle_harsha)

Moment 5 | Indian Women cricket team’s fabulous year -- At number 5, Harsha Bhogle picked the performances of Indian women cricketers. He praised the two “excellent” innings played by Shafali Verma against England in a Test match. He also talked about the Indian women’s team two-wicket win in the third One Day International (ODI) match to end Australia’s world-record 26-match winning streak in ODIs. (Image: Shafali Verma: Reuters)

Moment 4 | R Ashwin dazzles with all-round show – Harsha Bhogle remembered Ravichandran Ashwin’s inning where he scored 106 runs in front of his home crowd in Chennai to flatten England in the second Test match. (Image: R Ashwin: Reuters)

Moment 3 | Rohit Sharma's hit performance in Test cricket – Rohit Sharma was India’s leading run-scorer on the England tour with 368 runs as he notched up his first away Test hundred, said Harsha Bhogle as he picked this moment at number 3. (Image: Rohit Sharma: Reuters)

Moment 2 | CSK winning 4th IPL title – Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League again in 2021. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team beat Kolkata Knight Riders to lift their fourth IPL title in 2021 after finishing seventh in IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI)