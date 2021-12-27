MARKET NEWS

Harsha Bhogle's top 5 moments of Indian Cricket in 2021

In a video clip of Cricbuzz, Harsha Bhogle picked the top 5 moments from MS Dhoni-led CSK lifting the IPL trophy for the fourth time to Rohit Sharma bossing Test cricket.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle shared the top five moments of India cricket in 2021. In a video clip of Cricbuzz, he picked moments from MS Dhoni-led CSK lifting the IPL trophy for the fourth time to Rohit Sharma bossing Test cricket. Take a look at Harsha Bhogle’s top five picks that made 2021 a memorable year for Indian cricket. (Image: Instagram/@bhogle_harsha)
Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle shared the top five moments of India cricket in 2021. In a video clip of Cricbuzz, he picked moments from MS Dhoni-led CSK lifting the IPL trophy for the fourth time to Rohit Sharma bossing Test cricket. Take a look at Harsha Bhogle's top five picks that made 2021 a memorable year for Indian cricket. (Image: Instagram/@bhogle_harsha)
Moment 5 | Indian Women cricket team’s fabulous year -- At number 5, Harsha Bhogle picked the performances of Indian women cricketers. He praised the two “excellent” innings played by Shafali Verma against England in a Test match. He also talked about the Indian women’s team two-wicket win in the third One Day International (ODI) match to end Australia’s world-record 26-match winning streak in ODIs. (Image: Shafali Verma: Reuters)
Moment 5 | Indian Women cricket team's fabulous year -- At number 5, Harsha Bhogle picked the performances of Indian women cricketers. He praised the two "excellent" innings played by Shafali Verma against England in a Test match. He also talked about the Indian women's team two-wicket win in the third One Day International (ODI) match to end Australia's world-record 26-match winning streak in ODIs. (Image: Shafali Verma: Reuters)
Moment 4 | R Ashwin dazzles with all-round show – Harsha Bhogle remembered Ravichandran Ashwin’s inning where he scored 106 runs in front of his home crowd in Chennai to flatten England in the second Test match. (Image: R Ashwin: Reuters)
Moment 4 | R Ashwin dazzles with all-round show – Harsha Bhogle remembered Ravichandran Ashwin's inning where he scored 106 runs in front of his home crowd in Chennai to flatten England in the second Test match. (Image: R Ashwin: Reuters)
Moment 3 | Rohit Sharma hit performance in Test cricket – Rohit Sharma was India’s leading run-scorer on the England tour with 368 runs as he notched up his first away Test hundred, said Harsha Bhogle as he picked this moment at number 3. (Image: Rohit Sharma: Reuters)
Moment 3 | Rohit Sharma's hit performance in Test cricket – Rohit Sharma was India's leading run-scorer on the England tour with 368 runs as he notched up his first away Test hundred, said Harsha Bhogle as he picked this moment at number 3. (Image: Rohit Sharma: Reuters)
Moment 2 | CSK winning 4th IPL title – Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League again in 2021. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team beat Kolkata Knight Riders to lift their fourth IPL title in 2021 after finishing seventh in IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Moment 2 | CSK winning 4th IPL title – Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League again in 2021. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team beat Kolkata Knight Riders to lift their fourth IPL title in 2021 after finishing seventh in IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Moment 1 | India Conquer Gabba – India gunned down 328 runs to win against Australia in the Test series 2-1 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (Image: AP)
Moment 1 | India Conquers Gabba – India gunned down 328 runs to win against Australia in the Test series 2-1 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #Harsha Bhogle #India #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Dec 27, 2021 01:01 pm

