Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: Best moments of Indian cricket captain's illustrious career

The achievements of the Indian skipper speak for themselves. Here's a look at his illustrious career.

Over the last decade, no one batsman has climbed higher or gained more reputation than Virat Kohli, the current captain of the Indian team. Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has stamped his authority to be regarded as one of, if not the best, batsmen of the contemporary era. Due to his consistency and class, Kohli is being spoken in the same breath as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, two cricketers with the biggest fan base in India.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on November 5. Since his debut in 2008, there is no looking back for this skipper. His achievements speak for themselves. Here's a look at his illustrious career.

Virat Kohli is not only a brilliant batsman but also a great leader. He recently became the best Indian Test captain by leading the country to 28 Test victories, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This is the highest number of victories by an Indian captain in this format. He is also the most successful Indian captain in away matches with 13 wins to his name. Kohli also has the best win percentage as a Test match captain for India. (Image: PTI)

Virat Kohli in 2017 became the fastest international player to reach the milestone of scoring 15,000 runs in just 304 matches at an average of over 50. This came during the one-off T20I match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Image: PTI)

Kohli is the quickest ever to have scored 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings) and 11,000 runs (222 innings) in ODI history. Kohli is not considered to be an explosive batsman in T20s, but his numbers suggest a different story. In June 2017, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. He reached this milestone during the match against England. He was also the fastest to 1,000 runs till Pakistan’s Babar Azam broke this record. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Virat Kohli is the first captain to win a test series in australia. The Indian Team has been touring Australia for many years but could not win a Test series. It was under the captaincy of Virat Kohli during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when India was able to do so. The series scoreline read as 2-1 at the end and India created history with that. The credit was majorly given to the pace attack of the Indian team. However, Virat Kohli’s contribution as a captain can also not be taken away that he put. (Image: Moneycontrol)

It won’t be wrong to say that Virat Kohli doesn’t follow milestones, milestones follow him. In 2017, he achieved another one to his name, and this time it came as a batsman. During the Test match between India and Sri Lanka, Kohli completed his sixth double hundred. Before him, Brian Lara held this record with five Test centuries. He is now also at the sixth spot in the list of most Test double hundreds where Sir Don Bradman tops the list.

In 2016, Virat Kohli was in a different zone, and something similar was seen in Indian Premier League as well. Virat Kohli amassed 973 runs in that edition of IPL and almost took his team over the line during finals. He also had four centuries to his name at the end of 2018 IPL. This became one of the biggest reasons why RCB reached the ultimate stage. (Image: BCCI)

Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Register Most Test Wins As India Captain (Image: Reuters)

The ICC Awards 2019 was all about Virat Kohli, with the Indian skipper sweeping most of the awards. He became the first player in history to win ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Test and ODI Player of the Year awards in a single year. Apart from these, he was also the captain of the Test and ODI teams as well. (Image: Reuters)

Virat Kohli has been bestowed upon the Arjuna Award, the most prestigious sports award in India. Apart from that, the Indian skipper also has the fourth highest civilian award of India, Padma Shri. He won these two awards in the year of 2013 and 2017 respectively for his tremendous contribution to Indian cricket. (Image: Reuters)

Virat Kohli remains the only Indian on the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athletes with total earnings of $26 million, jumping to the 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings. Kohli's earnings from endorsement stand at $24 million and $2 million from salary/winnings. The 31-year-old is also the only cricketer on the top-100 list. (Image: Moneycontrol)

