Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: Best moments of Indian cricket captain's illustrious career

The achievements of the Indian skipper speak for themselves. Here's a look at his illustrious career. Moneycontrol News Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on November 5. Since his debut in 2008, there is no looking back for this skipper. His achievements speak for themselves. Here's a look at his illustrious career. Virat Kohli in 2017 became the fastest international player to reach the milestone of scoring 15,000 runs in just 304 matches at an average of over 50. This came during the one-off T20I match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Image: PTI) Virat Kohli is the quickest player to score 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings) and 11,000 runs (222 innings) in the ODI history. In June 2017, he also became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. (Image: Moneycontrol) Virat Kohli is the first captain to win a test series in Australia, in the 2018-2019 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With a series scoreline of 2-1 at the end, India created history with that. He is the only Indian captain to beat South Africa 3-0 in a Test series. (Image: Moneycontrol) During the Test match between India and Sri Lanka in 2017, Kohli completed his sixth double hundred. Before him, Brian Lara held this record with five Test double centuries. (Image: BCCI) In 2016, Virat Kohli scored 973 runs in that edition of IPL and almost took his team over the line during the finals. He also had four centuries to his name at the end of 2018 IPL. This became one of the biggest reasons why RCB reached the ultimate stage. (Image: BCCI) In September 2019, Virat Kohli became the best Indian Test captain with 28 victories, surpassing MS Dhoni's record. (Image: Reuters) The Indian skipper has received various awards in the ICC Awards 2019. He became the first player in history to win ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Test and ODI Player of the Year awards in a single year. Apart from these, he was also the captain of the Test and ODI teams as well. (Image: Reuters) Virat Kohli received the most prestigious sports award in India- Arjuna Award -in 2013. In 2017, he also received the Padma Shri award for his tremendous contribution to Indian cricket. (Image: Reuters) Virat Kohli remains the only Indian on the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athletes with total earnings of $26 million, jumping to the 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings. Kohli's earnings from endorsement stand at $24 million and $2 million from salary/winnings. The 31-year-old is also the only cricketer on the top-100 list. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:05 pm