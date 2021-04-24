MARKET NEWS

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Take a look at the maestro’s record-breaking career

As the ‘Master Blaster’ celebrates his 48th Birthday, here’s a look at the top moments from a stellar cricketing career.

Moneycontrol News
April 24, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar scored a 100 in his first first-class match for Mumbai (then Bombay) aged just 15 years and 232 days in 1988. The very next year, he made his Test and ODI debut for India at the age of 16 against formidable opponents Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Sachin scored the first of his 100 centuries in 1990 against England at Old Trafford. He was only 17 years and 112 days old and finished unbeaten on 119 off 189 balls. The knock announced his arrival on the World Cricket stage. (Image: Reuters)
Tendulkar finished as the leading run-scorer during the 1996 World Cup with a total of 523 runs. The next year he was named as Wisden Cricketer of the Year. (Image: Reuters)
In 2003, Tendulkar was named Player of the Tournament during the World Cup finishing as the highest run-scorer with 673 runs. He went past Sunil Gavaskar’s record of highest number of Test centuries when he scored his 35th ton in 2005. (Image: Reuters)
In 2006, he broke Kapil Dev’s record for the highest number of Test appearances with his 135th cap. The following year, he became the first player to score 15,000 ODI runs during a match against South Africa. (Image: Reuters)
In 2008, Tendulkar became the highest run-scorer in Test cricket going past Brian Lara’s mark of 11,953 runs. (Image: Reuters)
Sachin scored the first double century in ODIs when he finished with an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010. The same year he was also named Player of the Tournament in IPL 3 finishing as the top-scorer. (Image: Reuters)
2011 was the pinnacle of Tendulkar’s career as he scored two tournament centuries helping India lift the Cricket World Cup for only the second time in history. The same year he became the first player to score 15,000 Test runs during a series against West Indies. (Image: Reuters)
Tendulkar became the first player to score 100 International centuries in 2012 with a ton against Bangladesh during an Asia Cup match. The same year he announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Tendulkar finished with 18,426 ODI runs to his name along with 49 centuries. (Image: Reuters)
In 2013, Tendulkar played his 200th Test against the West Indies following which he announced his retirement from Test Cricket. He ended his Test career with a record 15,921 runs and 51 centuries. (Image: Reuters)
