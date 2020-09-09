13 years of IPL: Which team has lifted the cup for the most number of times?

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. The remaining two seasons were won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Deccan Chargers (2009). Interestingly, Deccan Chargers also represented Hyderabad before the franchise was banned from the IPL in 2012. Sun TV Network later won the bid for Hyderabad and named the new team Sunrisers Hyderabad.