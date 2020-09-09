13 years of IPL: Which team has lifted the cup for the most number of times?

Since 2008, there have been 12 seasons of the IPL, with Rajasthan Royals winning the inaugural season and Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 2019. Here's a look at the winners throughout the years: Moneycontrol News With four wins, Mumbai Indians have lifted the IPL trophy the most number of times. The Mumbai Indians, which won the last season, also won the 2017, 2015, and the 2013 editions of the IPL. Led by the captain cool, MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings reached to the finals five times, and won in three of those. The team won the 2018, 2011, and the 2010 editions of the IPL. Other than Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders is the only team which has won the IPL more than once - in 2012 and 2014. Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. The remaining two seasons were won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Deccan Chargers (2009). Interestingly, Deccan Chargers also represented Hyderabad before the franchise was banned from the IPL in 2012. Sun TV Network later won the bid for Hyderabad and named the new team Sunrisers Hyderabad. First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:40 pm