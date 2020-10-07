Miracle cures, New World Order and a Bill Gates plan: The most absurd Coronavirus conspiracy theories

Wuhan Lab/Bioweapon: There are several versions of this theory. Most of them allege that the virus had been released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). It is a fact that Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, was initially the epicentre of the outbreak, but there is no evidence to prove the claims that WIV was involved. This theory though is so strong that a $20 trillion lawsuit has been filed in the US against China. The plaintiffs have sought an amount bigger than China's GDP, claiming coronavirus is the result of a biological weapon prepared by the Chinese authorities. Social media users have also been quick to add fuel to the fire. However, some clinical scientists disagree on the theory. (Image: Reuters)